LIVE BLOG: Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town

LiveLIVE BLOG: Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Maidenhead United.
We'll bring you all the action from the game at York Road, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:26
King has a weak shot easily saved after the corner is played short
Free kick played short to Stephenson, who wins a corner
Town free kick 30 yards out for a foul on Summerfield
Lovely cross by Summerfield glanced wide by Hyde
Cross by King from the left behind for a goal kick
Cross by King on the left blocked for a Town throw
Town haven’t started that well, passes going astray being their biggest problem
Cross by Barrett punched away by Johnson. Free kick to Town
Corner comes to nothing
Cross by Summerfield tipped over for a Town corner
Cross by Barrett is cleared by Town before they break up field and King is fouled inside the Maidenhead half
Stray pass from Stephenson brings an end to a promising move from Town after a nice pass by Senior found Green
Woods free kick headed on by Green, easy claim for the keeper
Green does well to win a Town free kick inside the Maidenhead half
Free kick across the pitch by Summerfield straight out of play