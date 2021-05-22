LIVE BLOG: Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town

LiveLIVE BLOG: Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash at Maidenhead United.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 2:04 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the action from the game at York Road, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:26

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:26

28

King has a weak shot easily saved after the corner is played short

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:25

27

Free kick played short to Stephenson, who wins a corner

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:24

26

Town free kick 30 yards out for a foul on Summerfield

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:22

25

Lovely cross by Summerfield glanced wide by Hyde

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:22

24

Cross by King from the left behind for a goal kick

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:21

23

Cross by King on the left blocked for a Town throw

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:17

19

Town haven’t started that well, passes going astray being their biggest problem

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:15

17

Cross by Barrett punched away by Johnson. Free kick to Town

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:15

17

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:14

16

Cross by Summerfield tipped over for a Town corner

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:14

15

Cross by Barrett is cleared by Town before they break up field and King is fouled inside the Maidenhead half

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:12

14

Stray pass from Stephenson brings an end to a promising move from Town after a nice pass by Senior found Green

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:10

12

Woods free kick headed on by Green, easy claim for the keeper

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:10

12

Green does well to win a Town free kick inside the Maidenhead half

Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 15:09

11

Free kick across the pitch by Summerfield straight out of play

