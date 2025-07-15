Live

Live coverage of FC Halifax Town's pre-season friendly at Clitheroe

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:40 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season friendly at Clitheroe.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website after the game.

20:12 BST

27

Good communication between the Town players too, lots of talking and cajoling

20:11 BST

26

Clitheroe free kick straight to Sam Johnson

20:11 BST

26

Hugill is very energetic in central midfield, covering so much ground so far

20:09 BST

24

Absolutely bucketing it down now

20:07 BST

22

Like what I’ve seen from Town in possession so far, passing smoothly, good movement

20:05 BST

20

Flowing attack from Town ends with Cappello’s cross being just too high for his team mates

20:03 BST

18

A deserved lead for Town I’d say, and no surprise it involved play down the left/inside left, that’s where pretty much all Town’s attacks have sprung from

20:02 BST

17

Hoti scores for Town after Hugill finds him from deep and he exchanges passes with Cappello in the box

20:00 BST

15

Dangerous low cross from the right of the box by the hosts gathered by Johnson

19:59 BST

14

Hugill muscled off it before the Clitheroe man brings a decent save from Sam Johnson

19:58 BST

14

Good game so far but Town should be in front

19:57 BST

12

Corner headed over by the trialist centre back

19:57 BST

12

Hoti denied twice in a matter of moments before Cooke’s shot tipped over

19:55 BST

10

Huge chance one on one for Harris after Cooke’s knock down from Cappello’s cross but he can’t beat the keeper from 6 yards

19:54 BST

9

Sam Walker the more vocal of him and Lakeland on the touchline so far

19:53 BST

8

Corner far too deep, comes to nothing

19:53 BST

8

Clitheroe corner

19:49 BST

5

Nice move down the left flank by Town thwarted by the offside flag

