Live coverage of FC Halifax Town's pre-season friendly at Clitheroe
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website after the game.
Live coverage of FC Halifax Town's pre-season friendly at Clitheroe
Good communication between the Town players too, lots of talking and cajoling
Clitheroe free kick straight to Sam Johnson
Hugill is very energetic in central midfield, covering so much ground so far
Absolutely bucketing it down now
Like what I’ve seen from Town in possession so far, passing smoothly, good movement
Flowing attack from Town ends with Cappello’s cross being just too high for his team mates
A deserved lead for Town I’d say, and no surprise it involved play down the left/inside left, that’s where pretty much all Town’s attacks have sprung from
Hoti scores for Town after Hugill finds him from deep and he exchanges passes with Cappello in the box
Dangerous low cross from the right of the box by the hosts gathered by Johnson
Hugill muscled off it before the Clitheroe man brings a decent save from Sam Johnson
Good game so far but Town should be in front
Corner headed over by the trialist centre back
Hoti denied twice in a matter of moments before Cooke’s shot tipped over
Huge chance one on one for Harris after Cooke’s knock down from Cappello’s cross but he can’t beat the keeper from 6 yards
Sam Walker the more vocal of him and Lakeland on the touchline so far
Corner far too deep, comes to nothing
Clitheroe corner
Nice move down the left flank by Town thwarted by the offside flag
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.