Liversedge 6-3 FC Halifax Town: Shaymen knocked out of West Riding County Cup

FC Halifax Town

Zak Dearnley scored for Town on his first appearance, as did Gerry McDonagh and Jamie Thomas.

But Halifax couldn't begrudge their lower-league hosts the win; Liversedge were outstanding, bridging the gap against a Shaymen side featuring only two youth-teamers but which hugely underperformed.

Oliver Fearon should have put the hosts in-front within the first minute but blazed over the bar from near the penalty spot.

But his team-mate Alfie Raw made no mistake from the spot after a foul at a corner.

That lead was doubled by a rampant home side a couple of minutes later when Lewis Whitham curled a superb shot into the top corner from inside the box.

Try telling Liversedge this was just the County Cup.

Someone should have told Town there was a football match happening. It had been a slow start from The Shaymen, and Liversedge had taken full advantage.

It went from bad to worse when Harvey Gilmour then gifted possession to the hosts on the edge of the box, and Ollie Fearon produced a cool low finish to extend Liversedge's lead.

Had it been a team of Halifax youth-teamers, the pattern of the game would have been more forgivable, but this was a Town side full of first-team experience and quality. Not that they were showing it.

Only a good save by Tom Scott prevented Paul Walker's free-kick from making a comfortable lead a chasm.

The gap was reduced when Dearnley, with Town's first effort of the night, nodded in from Thomas' outrageous rabona cross, as Town's two brightest players combined.

That was against the run of play though, with the Northern Premier League East leaders full of energy and endeavour, pressing aggressively, forcing errors and attacking with purpose.

If this was a shop window to earn a place in Pete Wild's starting 11, then the curtains were drawn.

Only two excellent saves by Tom Scott, one from a blistering shot and the other keeping out a header from the resulting corner, kept an unrelenting Liversedge at bay.

Town had been the dominant side in the last round against Ilkley, but had struggled to match Liversedge side full of spirit and intent.

The hosts had looked much more like the National League side, but Town again produced a moment of quality out of nothing when he turned inside the box and smashed a rising drive high into the net.

But Liversedge's two-goal cushion was restored when a throw-in was flicked on and then volleyed in from close range by Whitham.

Jesse Debrah, at 3-2, and then Dearnley, at 4-2, came close for The Shaymen in an action-packed first-half in which Halifax could have no complaints ending it behind.

Liversedge were less of an attacking threat after the restart, with Town getting on the ball in advanced areas more often.

And Thomas scored from the spot after McDonagh had been fouled in the box to again get The Shaymen within one.

Raw then saw a fantastic effort come back off the crossbar from 25 yards out before Nicky Walker's shot from near the penalty spot was straight at Scott, as the hosts continued to play with an admirable intensity.

And after a push in the box, Raw scored his second penalty, and the third of the night, to again re-establish the two-goal gap.

Whitham and then Fearon should have added a sixth before the latter did when a Town defender took a touch on the edge of the six-yard box and put it on a plate for the Liversedge man.

Liversedge: M Dearnley, Hardacre, Smythe, Daly, Haris, Harris, Whitham, Raw. Allott (N Walker 46), Fearon, P Walker. Subs not used: Heaton, Walton, Atkinson, Tarangadzo.

Scorers: Raw (5, 73), Whitham (7, 40), Fearon (17, 87),

Shots on target: 12

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 9

Halifax: Scott, Uniatowicz (Hemingway 69), Swaby-Neavin, Benn, Debrah, Darby, Gilmour, Thomas, Z Dearnley (Hernandez 63), Slew, McDonagh. Subs not used: Schofield, Haley, Winfield.

Scorers: Dearnley (21), McDonagh (35), Thomas (58)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 6

Attendance: