Elland Silver Band bags £4,000 from Tesco’s community scheme

Elland Silver Band has bagged £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Since launching in 2015, it’s provided more than £43 million to over 10,000 local community projects.

Band Secretary, Kathleen Harrison, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding. It will help us to continue to offer more local children the opportunity to learn to play a brass and percussion instrument. Knowing the community has voted for our project is such a boost to all our hard work. We can’t wait to get started.”

The funding will be used to help roll out a range free taster sessions and workshops, open days and to purchase new music and equipment.