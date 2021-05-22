Maidenhead United 1-2 FC Halifax Town: 'We were back to our best', says Wild after vital victory

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Goals from Jake Hyde and Jeff King mean Town's play-off dream will go down to the last day after beating ten-man Maidenhead.

"I thought it was an excellent away performance," Wild said. "I thought we went after them from the start, we wanted to go after them, and we took the game to them.

"Really pleased, professional performance. Yes, we had to do a bit of defending at the end but I thought we were comfortable throughout."

Wild said his side were much better than their last two games against Boreham Wood and Dagenham and Redbridge.

"We got together on Monday and talked about some of the things we needed to do better, and I thought we executed that well," he said.

"We were more aggressive without the ball and we played some really good stuff in the final third, and could have won by more if we'd taken our chances.

"In possession, our quick play in the final third, which hasn't been there recently, and our aggressiveness without the ball, which hasn't been there recently, were two excellent factors."

Town also restricted Maidenhead to few goalscoring opportunities with a solid defensive display.

"Apparently we've got a slow back four, I don't think we have, I think we've got a very clever back four and we showed that today against Coley and Orsi, whose strength is pace," Wild said.

"I think we've shown today that we can play against quick players and it's a load of rubbish all this 'we've got a slow back four'."

Wild did agree that this was the type of performance his should have put in during their previous two outings though, in which defeats lost them crucial ground in the race for the play-offs.

"Yeah, you could say that. We've been inconsistent and that's a frustration, but we were back to our best today," he said.

"If you'd have said to me going into the final game you've got a chance of being in the play-offs, I think we'd all have taken that.

"So looking on the real positives, it's been a great effort today and we're still in it with a game to go."

On Hyde's performance, Wild said: "That's why we brought him here, he holds the ball up, he allows us to get up the pitch, really good hold up play and link up play.

"I thought he linked up really well today and he deserved his goal, so I'm really pleased for him."

And on Darren Stephenson, who started for Town for the first time, Wild said: "I thought he did really well, I thought he worked his nuts off.

"Fair play to him, I thought he was excellent today and a real asset to us.

"That's his best position, playing off either side playing in a 4-3-3and I thought he delivered that well."

Jamie Allen missed the game due to his ongoing shoulder injury.

"The shoulder's not settled down, he tried to train on Thursday but he dropped out because his shoulder was still sore," Wild said.

"We'll see how he is this week."

Wild also confirmed there were plenty of walking wounded among his side.

"The horrendous tackle Luke Summerfield had at Dagenham last week, but he's rolled himself out there somehow," he said.

"Some of his passes went wayward but that's probably because his ankle's hanging off.

"We left Tom Bradbury on the bench, his ankle's hanging off.

"I've had lads who haven't trained all week, Hydey only came back into training Thursday and has rolled himself out there.