Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Maidenhead United.
We'll bring you all the build up and all the action from the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:16
Corner comes to nothing
Dipping shot by Cooke tipped over for a Town corner
Corner played short, crossed in and cleared
Town corner. Gilmour and Capello again the two standing out for me so far
Cross from the left headed off target by Clerima
Cooke has shown good tenacity on a couple of occasions to win the ball back in midfield
Long throw into the Town box, Johnson comes for it but spills it under pressure, thankfully comes to nothing
Good ball by Gilmour to find Capello in the box but his shot is blocked
Feel a bit for Maidenhead striker Acquah, up against Town’s back three. Looks like he might have his work cut out
Gilmour playing in a deeper role alongside Hunter with Cooke in the no 10 role