News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Maidenhead United.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 1:30 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the build up and all the action from the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:16

Show new updates
Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:16

13

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:15

13

Dipping shot by Cooke tipped over for a Town corner

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:14

12

Corner played short, crossed in and cleared

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:14

11

Town corner. Gilmour and Capello again the two standing out for me so far

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:12

10

Cross from the left headed off target by Clerima

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:12

9

Cooke has shown good tenacity on a couple of occasions to win the ball back in midfield

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:10

8

Long throw into the Town box, Johnson comes for it but spills it under pressure, thankfully comes to nothing

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:09

6

Good ball by Gilmour to find Capello in the box but his shot is blocked

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:07

5

Feel a bit for Maidenhead striker Acquah, up against Town’s back three. Looks like he might have his work cut out

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:05

3

Gilmour playing in a deeper role alongside Hunter with Cooke in the no 10 role

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
FC Halifax TownMaidenhead UnitedNational League