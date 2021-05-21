Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview

Halifax v Maidenhead, The Shay, Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Kieran Green

Venue: York Road

Date: Saturday, May 22

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Tom Reeves. Took charge of Maidenhead’s 4-1 home win over Torquay in March.

Odds: Maidenhead win 13/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 10/11

Last five games

Maidenhead: Wrexham (h) D 2-2, Hartlepool (a) W 4-2, Notts County (h) L 4-0, Sutton (h) L 3-0, Yeovil (a) D 0-0

Halifax: Woking (h) W 1-0, Stockport (h) L 1-0, Yeovil (a) W 3-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0, Dag & Red (a) L 3-0

Manager: Alan Devinshire. Began his second spell in charge of Maidenhead in 2015 and guided the club to promotion in 2017.

Position: 14th

One to watch: Striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo. A clinical finisher who plays off the shoulder of the last man, he has 17 league goals this season, including two at The Shay in January.

Match facts: Only Bromley’s Muchael Cheek and Boreham Wood’s Kabongo Tshimanga have scored more goals in the National League this season than Maidenhead’s top scorer Danilo Orsi-Dadomo.

Maidenhead have not scored in just over five hours of football, failing to find the net in their last three outings and in three of their last four home games.

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four matches.

The Shaymen have won nine, drawn four and lost seven both at home and on the road in the league this season.

Maidenhead have also won as many games at home (7) as they have away in the league.

Last time they met: Josh Coley’s 85th minute goal earned Maidenhead a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Barnet

Wrexham v King’s Lynn

Notts Co v Weymouth

Aldershot v Bromley

Altrincham v Yeovil

Maidenhead v Halifax

Chesterfield v Dag & Red

Eastleigh v Boreham W

Stockport v Woking