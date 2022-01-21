Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview

Venue: York Road

Date: Saturday, January 22

Kick-off: 3pm

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United, The Shay, Saturday, November 6. Photo: Marcus Branston. Tyrell Warren

Referee: Paul Johnson. Has taken charge of seven Conference South matches this season, as well as Maidenhead’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Hastings in October.

Odds: Maidenhead win 10/3, draw 11/4, Halifax win 7/10

Season so far

Maidenhead: P23, W7, D4, L12, F31, A49

Halifax: P29, W18, D6, L5, F50, A28

Last five games

Maidenhead: Southend (a) D 1-1, Solihull (h) L 4-0, Bromley (h0 W 1-0, Aldershot (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) W 3-2

Halifax: Chesterfield (a) D 1-1, Grimsby (a) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 4-0, Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties)

Scorers

Maidenhead: Josh Kelly (10), Kane Fredinand (6), Sam Barratt (6), Emile Acquah (3), Nathan Blissett (2), Remy Clerima, Alan Massey, Jade Jay Mingi, Dan Sparkes

Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (7), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since the.

Last season: 13th in National League

One to watch: Striker Josh Kelly is having his most prolific season for Maidenhead. He has three goals in his last two games and scored twice against Halifax at The Shay in the FA Cup game between the sides earlier this season.

Match facts: Halifax are unbeaten in their last eight games.

Only Chesterfield and Boreham Wood have conceded fewer away goals in the National League this season than Halifax (11).

Maidenhead have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 matches.

Halifax have lost only once in their last nine away games.

Last time they met: Halifax won an extraordinary game 7-4 in the FA Cup at The Shay in November.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

