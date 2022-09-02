Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United.
Venue: York Road
Date: Saturday, September 3
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Sam Mulhall is in his first season officiating at National League level. He has taken charge of two games in the fifth tier so far this season, showing six yellow card and one red card.
Odds: Maidenhead United win 19/10, draw 23/10, FC Halifax Town win 6/5
Last five games
Maidenhead: Scunthorpe United (h) W 3-2, Altrincham (h) W 2-0, Dag & Red (a) L 1-0, York City (h) L 1-0, Southend United (a) L 2-0
Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay United (h) L 1-0, Southend United (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1, Scunthorpe United (a) W 2-0
Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.
Last season: 17th in National League
One to watch: Winger Sam Barratt's pace, creativity and eye for goal make him a threat. He scored seven goals in 21 league games for Maidenhead last season.
Last time they met: Josh Kelly scored the only goal as Maidenhead beat Halifax 1-0 at York Road back in January.
Head-to-head: Played 13, Maidenhead wins 7, draws 1, Halifax wins 5
Match facts: Only Torquay United have scored fewer goals so far in the National League this season than Halifax (3)
A win for Halifax will lift them above Maidenhead in the National League table.
Halifax have only won once and scored first in a game once this season.
Maidenhead haven't scored in their last four-and-a-half hours of football.
Saturday’s National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Maidstone United
Bromley v Eastleigh
Southend United v Torquay United
Yeovil Town v York City
Aldershot v Barnet
Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town
Oldham Athletic Chesterfield
Dorking W v Wrexham
Scunthorpe United v Boreham Wood
Solihull Moors v Altrincham
Dag & Red v Notts County