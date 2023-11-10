Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United.

Venue: York Road

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kick-off: 3pm

Alan Devonshire, manager of Maidenhead United

Referee: Aaron Jackson has shown 31 yellow cards and six red cards in 10 games this season. He sent-off Tom Naylor and Adam Senior, as well as giving Halifax a penalty, in Town's 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield in September.

Odds: Maidenhead win 11/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 6/5

In the league this season

Maidenhead: PL18 W3 D7 L8 F18 A29 GD-11 Pts16

Halifax: PL18 W7 D7 L4 F21 A17 GD4 Pts28

Last five games

Maidenhead: Weston Super-Mare (FAC a) W 3-0, Barnet (a) L 3-2, Aldershot (a) L 4-2, Eastleigh (h) W 3-2, Oxford United (FAC a) L 2-0,

Halifax: Ebbsfleet (a) W 2-0, Marine (FAC h) L 1-0, Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1

Scorers

Maidenhead: Sho-Silva (4), Smith (4), Zimba (4), Nathaniel-George (2), Keetch (2), Clerima, McCoulsky, Mitchell-Lawson, Pettit

Halifax: Alli (4) Harker (3), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Highly-rated winger Ashley Nathaniel-George is one of Maidenhead's most treasured assets. He scored the winner at The Shay last season, capping an impressive display. Is capable of driving forward on the ball with pace and skill.

Head-to-head: Played 16, Maidenhead wins 8, draws 3, Halifax wins 5

Last time they met: Ashley Nathaniel-George scored the only goal as Maidenhead won 1-0 at The Shay in February.

Match facts: Only Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Maidenhead (18) while only Kidderminster and Boreham Wood have scored fewer home goals in the division

No team has won fewer matches in the fifth tier this season than Maidenhead (3)

Only Woking have conceded fewer goals on the road this season in the National League than Halifax (9)

Maidenhead have only won once in their last 14 league matches

Halifax have scored twice in five of their last six league matches

Maidenhead have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 league games

