Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United.

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: York Road
Date: Saturday, November 11
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Aaron Jackson has shown 31 yellow cards and six red cards in 10 games this season. He sent-off Tom Naylor and Adam Senior, as well as giving Halifax a penalty, in Town's 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield in September.
Odds: Maidenhead win 11/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 6/5
In the league this season
Maidenhead: PL18 W3 D7 L8 F18 A29 GD-11 Pts16
Halifax: PL18 W7 D7 L4 F21 A17 GD4 Pts28
Last five games
Maidenhead: Weston Super-Mare (FAC a) W 3-0, Barnet (a) L 3-2, Aldershot (a) L 4-2, Eastleigh (h) W 3-2, Oxford United (FAC a) L 2-0,
Halifax: Ebbsfleet (a) W 2-0, Marine (FAC h) L 1-0, Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1
Scorers
Maidenhead: Sho-Silva (4), Smith (4), Zimba (4), Nathaniel-George (2), Keetch (2), Clerima, McCoulsky, Mitchell-Lawson, Pettit
Halifax: Alli (4) Harker (3), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright
Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.
Last season: 20th in National League
One to watch: Highly-rated winger Ashley Nathaniel-George is one of Maidenhead's most treasured assets. He scored the winner at The Shay last season, capping an impressive display. Is capable of driving forward on the ball with pace and skill.
Head-to-head: Played 16, Maidenhead wins 8, draws 3, Halifax wins 5
Last time they met: Ashley Nathaniel-George scored the only goal as Maidenhead won 1-0 at The Shay in February.
Match facts: Only Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Maidenhead (18) while only Kidderminster and Boreham Wood have scored fewer home goals in the division
No team has won fewer matches in the fifth tier this season than Maidenhead (3)
Only Woking have conceded fewer goals on the road this season in the National League than Halifax (9)
Maidenhead have only won once in their last 14 league matches
Halifax have scored twice in five of their last six league matches
Maidenhead have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 league games
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Dorking W
Aldershot v Kidderminster
Altrincham v Southend
Boreham W v Bromley
Maidenhead v Halifax
Oldham v Eastleigh
Chesterfield v Barnet
Hartlepool v Ebbsfleet
Oxford C v Woking
Fylde v York
Wealdstone v Rochdale
Dag & Red v Solihull M