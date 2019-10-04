Maidenhead v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town will return to the top of the National League at Maidenhead on Saturday if they better the result of leaders Bromley.

Bromley face in-form Barrow, who have won their last five games in a row, while Town go into the match on the back of a 2-0 win at Dover, live on BT Sport.

Halifax have scored first in eight games this season, and gone on to win in every one of them.

Halifax are the highest scorers in the league (25), and have the joint-best defensive record (14).

Town boss Pete Wild said injured trio Matty Brown, Jamie Allen and Niall Maher all have a chance of making the squad on Saturday after taking part in an in-house game against Bradford on Tuesday.

Maidenhead won five of their first eight games, but have lost four and drawn two of their last six, leaving them 14th in the table with 18 points from 14 games.

Alan Devonshire’s side go into Saturday’s game on the back of successive defeats to Dover and Barrow.

Striker Shamir Fenelon is likely to be out for the next few weeks having picked up a knock in training. Defender Freddie Grant has also missed the first few weeks of the season. Those who have been out injured are starting to return to the first team such as Remy Clerima, Joe Ellul, Rene Steer, Josh Kelly, Bernard Mensah.

Maidenhead are yet to keep a clean sheet in seven home games this season, with 13 of their 18 points coming away from home.

Halifax suffered a miserable 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead last season, with two goals by Josh Kelly and one from Adrian Clifton putting The Magpies into an unassailable lead after just 36 minutes.

Follow all the action from York Road on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v Solihull Moors

Bromley v Barrow

Chesterfield v Eastleigh

Chorley v Aldershot Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Barnet

Dover Athletic v Notts County

Hartlepool United v Yeovil Town

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town

Sutton United v Stockport County

Torquay United v AFC Fylde

Woking v Wrexham

Harrogate Town v Ebbsfleet United