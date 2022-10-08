Maidstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidstone United.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Maidstone v FC Halifax Town
Hunter for Keane, Clarke for Arthur and Slew for Alli
Alli and Arthur on the bench, Keane not involved, Smart comes in on the bench
Shame for Keane, presumably injured, as he had his best game for the club so far on Tuesday
Town team
Johnson, Golden, Debrah, Clarke, Senior, Summerfield, Hunter, Spence, Cooke, Slew, Harker
Subs: Dierseruvwe, Gilmour, Alli, Smart, Arthur
Highlights from Maidstone’s last game, a 4-3 defeat at Barnet
Match Highlights | Maidstone H
Last time
The Town team the last time they played at Maidstone (Feb 2019, won 1-0)
Just trying to look around the Town players down on the pitch - doesn’t look to be anyone involved that wasn’t on Tuesday. My eyesight is notoriously dodgy though so don’t read too much into that!
Surely has to be the same team, barring injuries, for Town today after the superb display against York on Tuesday. After weeks waiting for the right formula, surely would be folly to switch it round again. Team news at 2pm
Goals, goals, goals?
The worst defence in the league hosts the worst attack. Can’t work out if that means it’ll be a 4-4 thriller or a 0-0 borefest