Maidstone v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidstone United.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 1:29 pm
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 14:03

Hunter for Keane, Clarke for Arthur and Slew for Alli

Alli and Arthur on the bench, Keane not involved, Smart comes in on the bench

Shame for Keane, presumably injured, as he had his best game for the club so far on Tuesday

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 14:01

Town team

Johnson, Golden, Debrah, Clarke, Senior, Summerfield, Hunter, Spence, Cooke, Slew, Harker

Subs: Dierseruvwe, Gilmour, Alli, Smart, Arthur

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:57

Highlights from Maidstone’s last game, a 4-3 defeat at Barnet

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:51

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:46

Last time

The Town team the last time they played at Maidstone (Feb 2019, won 1-0)

S Johnson, R Sellers, N Clarke, M Brown, N Maher, M Duckworth, J Berrett, J Hardy, M Kosylo, D Southwell, B Tomlinson. Subs: Rowley, Quigley, Staunton, Preston, Edwards

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:42

Squad

Just trying to look around the Town players down on the pitch - doesn’t look to be anyone involved that wasn’t on Tuesday. My eyesight is notoriously dodgy though so don’t read too much into that!

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:40

Thoughts

Surely has to be the same team, barring injuries, for Town today after the superb display against York on Tuesday. After weeks waiting for the right formula, surely would be folly to switch it round again. Team news at 2pm

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:39

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:31

Goals, goals, goals?

The worst defence in the league hosts the worst attack. Can’t work out if that means it’ll be a 4-4 thriller or a 0-0 borefest

Saturday, 08 October, 2022, 13:30

