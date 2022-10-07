Maidstone v FC Halifax Town preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidstone United.
Venue: Gallagher Stadium
Date: Saturday, October 8
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Gary Parsons has shown 26 yellow cards in six National League games this season. Has taken charge of two Town games before, a 2-0 defeat at Yeovil in 2019 and a 3-0 defeat at Bromley in 2018.
Odds: Maidstone win 5/4, draw 12/5, Halifax win 7/4
Last five games
Maidstone: Wealdstone (h) D 1-1, Bromley (a) L 3-0, Chesterfield (h) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) L 3-1, Barnet (a) L 4-3
Halifax: Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Woking (h) L 4-0, York (h) W 1-0
Scorers
Maidstone: Jack Barham (3), Same Come (3), Regan Booty (2), James Alabi (2), Joe Ellul, Roarie Deacon, Christie Patterson, Bivesh Gurung
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Rob Harker
Manager: Former Barnet, Wycombe and Cambridge midfielder Hayrettin has previously managed Waltham Forest, Thurrock, Grays Athletic and Braintree Town. He guided Maidstone to the National League South title last season.
Last season: 1st in National League South
One to watch: Striker Jack Barham played a key role in The Stones' promotion last season, scoring 18 goals in half a season after recovering from a knee injury, and has three goals already this season.
Last time they met: Scott Quigley scored a late winner as Halifax won 1-0 at Maidstone in February 2019.
Head-to-head: Played 11, Maidstone wins 3, draws 2, Halifax wins 6
Match facts: Halifax are the lowest scorers in the National League (8)
Maidstone have conceded more goals than any other team in the National League (29)
No team in the National League has picked up fewer points or lost more games in the last five matchdays than Maidstone
Maidstone have only failed to score twice in their 12 matches this season
Halifax have only won once in their six away games this season
