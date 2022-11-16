21 May 2022....... York City v Boston United National League North play off final, LNER Stadium, York City manager John Askey. Picture Tony Johnson

Askey guided The Minstermen to promotion into the National League last season via the play-offs and leaves the club in 12th place, six points off the top seven.

In a statement on their website, York City said: “Following a number of discussions between the board and John Askey in recent weeks, York City Football Club has today decided to part company by ending his contract of employment.

“Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision. However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

“Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month. An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.