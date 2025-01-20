Manager of Town's next opponents leaves to join League Two side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The manager of FC Halifax Town’s next opponents, Solihull Moors, has left the club to take over at League Two side Barrow.

Andy Whing takes over at Holker Street having overseen a promotion into the National League North with Banbury United and then a successful stint at Solihull Moors.

The club reached Wembley twice last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to League Two after a penalty shootout defeat against Bromley, before suffering the same fate against Gateshead in the FA Trophy.

Solihull say Richard Stearman, Kevin Poole and Stephen Ward will oversee training and manage upcoming fixtures, pending a new appointment.