Manager of Town's next opponents leaves to join League Two side

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The manager of FC Halifax Town’s next opponents, Solihull Moors, has left the club to take over at League Two side Barrow.

Andy Whing takes over at Holker Street having overseen a promotion into the National League North with Banbury United and then a successful stint at Solihull Moors.

The club reached Wembley twice last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to League Two after a penalty shootout defeat against Bromley, before suffering the same fate against Gateshead in the FA Trophy.

Solihull say Richard Stearman, Kevin Poole and Stephen Ward will oversee training and manage upcoming fixtures, pending a new appointment.

Related topics:League TwoFC Halifax TownBanbury UnitedNational League North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice