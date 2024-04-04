Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two defeats over Easter, including a 5-1 home reverse to Northern Counties East Division bottom club Winterton Rangers on Monday, have put Town within five points of the drop zone and firmly in a fight for survival.

A club statement said: “It with a very heart that Brighouse Town and manager Vill Powell have agreed to part ways. This is taken with the best interest of the club at heart and been agreed it’s the best course of action for both parties.

"After eight years, with challenges and successes and what has resulted in a difficult season, both parties feel it’s time for a change and a new voice.

"This was Vill’s first managerial role and eight years is in a real achievement and he should be extremely proud of what he has achieved.”

Powell said: “In my time at Brighouse we have had some great memories and some lifelong friendships have been made.

“I would like to go on record to thank Charlie Tolley supporting me throughout the eight years, Chris Lister who has continued that support and everyone at the football club.

“I would also like to thank my staff during my time; Nat, Louis, Leon, Stacy and all the players.

“All good things come to an end and I have enjoyed and learned so much at my time at Brighouse. But it is now someone else’s turn and I wish them all the best.”