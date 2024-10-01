Managerial merry-go-round continues as National League manager leaves to join League One side
Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has left the club to become the new boss of League One side Crawley Town.
Elliot excelled in his first senior management role with Gateshead, winning the FA Trophy with the club last season, and guiding them into a play-off position.
He replaces Scott Lindsay at Crawley, who left to join MK Dons, replacing another former Gateshead manager in Mike Williamson, who is now in charge of Carlisle.
Elliot leaves Gateshead in a play-off place, and has been joined at Crawley by his assistant manager Louis Storey and first team coach Anthony Sweeney.
Ben Clark will take charge of The Heed on a caretaker basis.
