Managers, key men and season predictions - our club-by-club guide to the 2025-26 National League campaign

ecently-relegated Carlisle United and Morecambe will be aiming to bounce straight back, while York City and Southend United, who both in the play-offs last season, are both fancied to do well again.
Brackley Town, Truro City, Boreham Wood and Scunthorpe United all come into the division after winning promotion last season.
We take a look at every club in the fifth tier, pick out who their key man will be over the campaign to come and have a go at predicting how they’ll get on.
1. Aldershot Town
Manager: Tommy Widdrington. Last season: 16th in National League. Key man: Goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst attracted plenty of admirers on loan at Wealdstone during the 2023-24 season and was superb for Aldershot last term. Prediction: Mid-table Photo: subm
2. Altrincham
Manager: Phil Parkinson. Last season: 9th in National League. Key man: Striker Jimmy Knowles, who showed his capabilities by scoring 18 goals for Boston in the National League North the season before last, will be expected to help plug the gap left by the departures of Regan Linney and Alex Newby. Prediction: Play-off contenders Photo: subm
3. Boreham Wood
Manager: Luke Garrard. Last season: 5th in National League South, promoted through the play-offs. Key man: Veteran goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore is part of the furniture at Boreham Wood as was named in the National League South Team of the Season last term as the club earned promotion. Prediction: Relegation battle Photo: sub
4. Boston United
Manager: Graham Coughlan. Last season: 19th in National League. Key man: Centre-back Zak Mills offers huge experience at the back, with his performances last season earning him the club's player of the year award. Prediction: Relegation battle Photo: subm
