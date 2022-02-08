Manchester United midfielder Hanson called-up to Scotland squad for Pinatar Cup
Halifax's Kirsty Hanson has been named in Pedro Martinez Losa's 26-strong Scotland Women's squad ahead of this year's Pinatar Cup, in Spain.
Halifax Courier columnist Hanson, 23, and the rest of the Scotland squad will meet on Monday to start a 10-day camp. The competitive action and warm-weather training will provide ideal preparation for the Scots’ World Cup qualification double-header against Ukraine and Spain, in April.
Scotland, who won the inaugural Pinatar Cup in 2020, will kick off against Wales on Wednesday, February 16 (2.30pm kick-off, GMT).
In a new eight-team format, the winner of the tie will take on the winners of the clash between Slovakia and Belgium, with the competition then splitting into gold medal and consolation paths, which guarantees another game against Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary.
Scotland are next in action on home soil in the World Cup qualifier against Spain on Tuesday, April 12.