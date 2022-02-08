Scotland and Manchester United star Kirsty Hanson. Picture: Jose Manuel Alvarez / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

Halifax Courier columnist Hanson, 23, and the rest of the Scotland squad will meet on Monday to start a 10-day camp. The competitive action and warm-weather training will provide ideal preparation for the Scots’ World Cup qualification double-header against Ukraine and Spain, in April.

Scotland, who won the inaugural Pinatar Cup in 2020, will kick off against Wales on Wednesday, February 16 (2.30pm kick-off, GMT).

In a new eight-team format, the winner of the tie will take on the winners of the clash between Slovakia and Belgium, with the competition then splitting into gold medal and consolation paths, which guarantees another game against Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary.