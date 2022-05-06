Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Hanson remains positive after month of ups and downs

The 24-year-old from Halifax said: "April has been more busy off the pitch than on it.

"We started off with a game against Brighton at home. I came on as a sub and felt I made a difference putting them under pressure and making sure we didn’t concede.

"We then went in to the international break although disappointingly I wasn’t selected for Scotland due to the lack of playing time. I have continued to work hard in training though with the aim of getting selected for the next camp in June.

Kirsty Hanson. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"There are lots of highs and lows in football and you need to maintain a positive mentality, which I think I’m good at and always work hard in training.

"It did however mean I could focus on certain aspects of my game in training during this time. I also played a full game for our U21s who are a brilliant squad. I thoroughly enjoyed it and scored a goal which boosted my confidence.

"During the international break I had a few days off which enabled me to spend some time with family and friends, which is what I needed.

"I also had my birthday in April. Fortunately it coincided with a free weekend and I had great day with my family and friends. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.

"Our first game after the international break was at Aston Villa.

"Unfortunately, we didn’t play very well and drew 0-0, which was very disappointing as it has really limited our chances of reaching the top three and a Champions League spot.

"After this game I got a puppy, a lovely little Cocker Spaniel called Hugo. I’ve always wanted a dog and I think he will really help with keeping my mind off football when I’m not training or playing.