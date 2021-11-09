Mansfield Town defender completes move to Brighouse Town
Brighouse Town boss Vill Powell has completed a quick-fire double signing to bolster his squad with a new defender and centre-forward.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:51 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:52 am
First to put pen to paper is teenage centre-forward Seb Bolton, who joins from National League North side Bradford Park Avenue.
And he was quickly followed into the club by Mansfield Town defender Aiden Walker, a centre-half or right back who came through the Stags' U18s and was a key member of the EFL Youth Alliance title-winning side.
Walker is set to be in Town's squad for Saturday's Northern Premier East League home match against Tadcaster Albion.