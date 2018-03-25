Martin’s late goal in vain

A late Aaron Martin goal was little consolation for Brighouse Town, whose dismal run continued with a 3-1 defeat at Colne yesterday.

They remain second from bottom of the Evo-Stik NPL, seven points ahead of Goole, with one club likely to go down.

Goole lost 4-0 at home to Kendal Town, for whom Rick Seear got all the goals, but most of the other teams near the bottom picked up points.

An ever-changing Town team, with more new faces, were soon on the back foot in front of a crowd of 241, conceding goals to Alex Curran on 15 minutes and Ollie Crankshaw four minutes later.

The home side extended their lead on 63 minutes when teenage keeper George Clarke saved Curran’s spot kick with his feet but the home player scrambled home the rebound.

Leading scorer Martin replied at the back post from a corner with five minutes left.

Brighouse, who have taken only one point out of a possible last 21, host Clitheroe next Saturday. Clitheroe won the first meeting 3-2 on March 10 and were beaten 2-0 at home by Radcliffe Borough yesterday.