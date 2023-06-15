Mayor and councillors pay tribute to FA Trophy heroes FC Halifax Town in special event

The team beat Gateshead in the FA Trophy final, played at Wembley Stadium last month and the Council and civic leaders wanted to recognise this amazing achievement.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Ashley Evans, the Leader of Calderdale Council, Cllr Jane Scullion and the Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Jenny Lynn, welcomed representatives from the club to the Mayor’s Parlour for a drinks reception.

Players and officials from the club attended with the trophy and the Mayor and councillors spoke about the achievement and the pride the victory has brought to the club and local communities.

The FA Trophy with (left to right) The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Ashley Evans; Chairman of FC Halifax Town, David Bosomworth; and The Leader of Calderdale Council, Cllr Jane Scullion.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Ashley Evans, said: “The FA Trophy victory was a magnificent achievement and it was great to see such fantastic support for the club, with thousands of fans travelling down to Wembley.

“It was a real honour to meet members of the team, officials and coaching staff and to see the stunning trophy.”

David Bosomworth, Chairman of FC Halifax Town, said: “We thank the Mayor and councillors for inviting our club to a reception in celebration of our Wembley win.

‘It was yet another immensely proud day for FC Halifax Town, reaching a second Wembley final in seven years. To reach Wembley once was a dream come true but for a second time is out of this world for everyone involved with the club and its fans.