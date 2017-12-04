McHale shines in Greetland win

Greetland and Huddersfield Amateur will fly the flag for Calderdale in the last 16 of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup after comfortable successes on Saturday.

Halifax AFL Premier side Greetland continued their winning run with a hard working 3-1 victory at home to Whitkirk Wanderers.

They started by far the brighter and took the lead inside 10 minute when Scott McHale picked the ball up 40 yards out before hitting a unstoppable shot into the top corner.

McHale was at it again after good work from Michael Midwood. This time he dispossessed the defence to calmly slot home Greetland’s second.

Tom Wall and Ben Cole combined to set McHale away again. This time he kept his cool and squared to Adie Ford, who hammered home Greetland’s third inside 35 minutes.

The home side continued to dominate and could have increased their lead but Whitkirk held firm.

The got a consolation goal from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining.

Huddersfield Amateur had a comprehensive 4-2 win at Headingley last Saturday and will have a home tie in the New Year against Swillington Saints

The West Yorkshire League side raced into a 4-0 half time lead and only two late goals gave the home side respectability.

Brighouse Old Boys bowed out 4-0 at home to their West Yorkshire League divisional rivals Oxenhope.

Graham Tait went close with a header in an even first 20 minutes

Oxenhope opened the scoring with a spectacular scissor kick and scored twice more before half time with Old Boys appealing in vain for offside on both occasions.

Rob Mitchell’s powerful shot rattled the bar in the second half and Glen Lee followed up but an incredible leap and headed clearance prevented the ball spearing into the goal.

Brighouse pushed forward and were caught by a sucker punch 10 minutes from time.

Ovenden West Riding, Shelf FC, Denholme United, FC Ovenden and Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves all made it through to the last 32 of the West Riding Trophy.

However, Ivy House lost 2-1 at home to Honley and Sowerby Bridge’s home game with Bingley Town was postponed because the pitch wasn’t marked out.

Ovenden West Riding powered through by 6-2 at home to Pontefract Sports and Social Club with the help of another hat-trick from John Booth.

Booth and Steve Fullard missed early chances before three goals in 15 minutes put the home side in charge.

Booth scored the opener from 20 yards, Fullard doubled the advantage and Scott Eastwood made it 3-0 but Pontefract took advantage of poor defending to pull one back.

Booth made it 4-1 after the break but another error allowed Pontefract a second.

Booth completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes and Glynne Beale finished off the scoring with a 20-yard free kick five minutes later.

Shelf FC crushed hosts FC Sporting Keighley 9-2 while AFL Division One leaders Denholme progressed 3-0 on penalties after a 4-4 draw against Wortley at Foster Park.

FC Ovenden beat Altofts Reserves 6-4 while Illingworth SM Reserves had a comfortable 5-3 win over Wyke Wanderers Reserves.

Saints started strongly and went ahead with another goal from youngster Bailey Naylor. Moments later Rohan Ford was rewarded for some fine runs down the right when he stabbed home the second.

Robbie Sinclair was causing Wyke problems down the left and when he broke clear a neat back heel released full back Nathan Field who finished well to register a rare goal.

Wyke pulled one back when a weak shot evaded the usually reliable Tony Clarke and then just before the break a Ronnie Barlow corner was excellently headed in by Tom McGregor to make it 4-1 at half time.

The second half saw Wyke rally and they pulled two goals back early on. Tom Holroyde was introduced after a long lay off and his strong run set up McGregor to wrap the game up.

Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup, third round draw: Ealandians v Elland Allstars, Huddersfield Amateurs v Ovenden WR, Ryburn United v Brighouse Sports, St Columbas v Shelf FC. Matches on Saturday, December 16 (1.45pm).