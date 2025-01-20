Midfielder's loan at Halifax extended until end of the season

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:59 BST
FC Halifax Town have announced that Scott High’s loan deal from Huddersfield Town has been extended until the end of the season.

The midfielder has been a fantastic addition for Halifax since he joined on loan at the end of September, and has formed a superb midfield duo with Jack Evans.

His loan extension is a huge boost for The Shaymen, and comes days after they announced the loan signing of forward Luca Thomas until the end of the season from Leeds United.

