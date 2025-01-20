Midfielder's loan at Halifax extended until end of the season
FC Halifax Town have announced that Scott High’s loan deal from Huddersfield Town has been extended until the end of the season.
The midfielder has been a fantastic addition for Halifax since he joined on loan at the end of September, and has formed a superb midfield duo with Jack Evans.
His loan extension is a huge boost for The Shaymen, and comes days after they announced the loan signing of forward Luca Thomas until the end of the season from Leeds United.
