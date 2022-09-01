Millington calls for same hunger and desire from Shaymen at Maidenhead

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen sealed their first win of the season on Bank Holiday Monday at Scunthorpe, two days after they lost 4-1 at home to Notts County.

That victory saw Halifax leapfrog Scunthorpe in the National League table, which they can also do to Maidenhead if they win on Saturday.

"It's vital that we don't get carried away. It's one victory," said Millington.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've got to go into the Maidenhead game with the same hunger, the same desire, the same humility.

"Clearly the run of results has humbled us and made us reflect and look at where we need to be better.

"So now we've got to maintain that, maintain those areas where we've worked really hard to be more resilient, more consistent, more competitive.

"We've got to take those into Maidenhead and on beyond that.

"As is always the case, we go into the Maidenhead game looking to win it, and I won't look beyond that.

"That's our objective, is to select the team that can compete and win that game.

"We'll think about what comes next after that."

Millington says Monday's win at Scunthorpe will give his side more belief.

"It doesn't change a lot, we'll still work hard, we'll still follow our processes to try and be as best prepared as we can be, to try and be the best team that we can possibly be," he said.

"But there is that unquantifiable thing around confidence and just giving that little bit of belief to the lads that, actually, what they're doing is going to be successful as long as we continue to apply ourselves for the full game, as long as we continue to be resilient in those moments when other teams have a little spell and are in the ascendancy.

"So it maybe changes some of that unquantifiable stuff but the things we've got control over, we'll continue to do to the very best of our ability.

"It increases the belief, it makes everyone believe that, actually, we're moving in the right direction, and we're a team who can go to difficult places and play against good players and get a positive result.

"So for sure, it gives us that confidence going forward.

"We've got to do all the things we've done to earn the victory on Monday over and over again.

"But at least now the lads will have that belief that what they're doing is right and is worthy of winning football matches."

Forward Angelo Capello impressed in what was his first start at Scunthorpe, having also done well as a half-time substitute against Notts County.

"He came as a trialist and played against Fylde did Angelo and immediately lit up the game," Millington said.

"We felt he had some magic moments in that game. We've christened him the Calderdale Messi, we think he's got so many similar attributes.

"He's been an absolute breath of fresh air and that's what he can bring to games, he can just light it up, he's got great balance, he can go both ways, he can take the contact of a much bigger defender, he'll compete aerially with lads who are almost twice his size.

"He's done himself no harm at all.

"He had to come off with cramp (at Scunthorpe), he'd covered so much ground and put so much effort in that he needed to come off.

"Other than that, the substitutions we made we were expecting to make because we knew lads would be fatigued and would need a rest at some point within the 90 minutes."