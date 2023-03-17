Millington calls on Shaymen to maintain unity and effort ahead of Yeovil game

Halifax host Yeovil on Saturday, who are three places and five points below them in the National League table.

The Shaymen have won two and drawn two of their last four games, including Saturday's 2-0 win at Aldershot that sealed their place in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

That follows a run of just one win in 13 matches, excluding penalties.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

When asked if he felt his side had turned a corner, Millington said: "I'm cautious of corners because if you keep turning corners you end up back where you started, and we don't want to do that.

"We're a different animal, there's a different energy about us, a different threat, there's a different type of resilience.

"We saw that against Aldershot, they played some fantastic football in the second-half but the way we defended and committed to keeping the ball out of the back of the net as a group, there's something a bit different going on amongst the players that we're deploying at the moment and we've got to recognise that.

"Although the league position hasn't changed dramatically, certainly what people are seeing on the pitch is very different.

"What's got us there is that togetherness, that work ethic, the hard work, the resilience, the organisation and clearly a real different energy about the players on the pitch is what we've got to maintain to keep getting these performances.

"It's not going to be without the odd negative result, but if we maintain those performances then we are going to get positive results more often than not."

Halifax are nine points above the relegation zone, having played two games more than Gateshead in 21st place, but a win for Town on Saturday would be a big step towards safety.

"It's the 50 point mark that we've got to keep working towards, we've got to make sure that that is achieved as soon as possible," Millington said.

"The season's still got plenty more points to play for and we want to keep pushing on.

"Although 50 points is the target, on Saturday we can only achieve three of them, so we've got to do as much as we possibly can to achieve three points and that will be at the forefront of everyone's minds going into the game."

The match will see the division's two lowest scorers go head-to-head, while only Halifax have scored fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Yeovil.

"I think we've got to acknowledge they're two very well-drilled defensive teams, so for anybody who knows the game, there should be plenty of interesting work off the ball going on that people can acknowledge and respect," Millington said.

"We're creating chances now. I know this is a slightly different team to the one we took to Yeovil and huffed and puffed between both boxes and couldn't do enough to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It's a team now that creates chances and we're creating a number of really clear-cut chances per game so I'd expect that to happen again on Saturday.

"And if we keep creating those chances then we are going to be putting more of them in the back of the net.

"We're in a place where we're expecting to create goalscoring chances, and therefore putting some more of those away than we might have done in previous weeks."

Yeovil have only won once in their last ten games, although boss Mark Cooper has lifted The Glovers out of the relegation zone since his appointment in October.

"They've recruited well, they've brought in a good number of players in recent weeks, similar to Aldershot," Millington said.

"They've managed to bring in players who are going to come in and help them try to retain their National League status.

"We know Mark Cooper well, he's had a stabilising influence on the group and he's getting more out of them, they're becoming a team more in his image.

"They're going to be difficult to beat, they're going to have a structure and a work ethic about them that will be hard to beat and break down.

"If anybody knows anything about Mark, they'll be in a position now where they're starting to shift the ball a bit more and play a bit more football.

"There are no easy games at the moment, it's a cliché but it's true, and I think Yeovil represent that.