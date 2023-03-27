Halifax suffered their first defeat in six games at Chesterfield on Saturday, but have only won once in their last 10 league matches and have only three victories from 18 matches in 2023, excluding penalties.

Aldershot will overtake 16th placed Halifax in the National League table if they win on Tuesday night.

"We want to win every game, but Aldershot being a team who are below us, we need to come out of that game with a bit more daylight between us ideally, so that's what we'll be trying to do," Millington said.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I've no worries that if the lads are able to perform to the standards they've set in recent weeks then there's no reason why we shouldn't come out with a win."

Town remain the second-lowest scorers in the division with 35 goals in 38 league games, and drew another blank at Chesterfield at the weekend, the third time they've failed to score in their last five outings.

"We're completely aware that hard work and endeavour is a minimum requirement, we don't for one minute think that's something that isn't expected, it is," Millington said.

"But what I would argue is that I think in recent weeks we've outworked teams, we've run harder, we've been more aggressive out of possession, we've been aggressive with the ball.

"I'm hearing off other managers - I heard it off the Chesterfield fans after the game - is what a hard-working, gritty, determined side we are.

"So it's not my words, it's the words of opposition managers and opposition fans that are describing us like that.

"So that's a really good reference we're getting now, but what we've got to do is with that grit, that determination, that hard work, is score some goals.

"There's somewhere between eight and 10 games this season where we've outworked teams, outplayed them, earned the right to say we deserved a win and not actually come away with the win.

"So in one sense it's reassuring that that's the only bit we've got to add, but also it's frustrating that we've got to this stage of the season and it's still a problem we're having."

Tomorrow night's game represents a big opportunity for Halifax to take a step closer to the 50-point mark generally considered enough to secure safety in the division, with Town currently seven points off that tally.

And Millington feels the Halifax fans have an important part to play tomorrow night.

"We need the support, we need the backing, the players need some recognition for the hard work they're putting in and they deserve some recognition for the hard work they're putting in," said the Town boss. "So it's important the fans get behind them from that perspective.

"And also, we want some good numbers coming through the turnstiles at The Shay, it's like a marriage being a fan of a football team, you've got to be with them through thick and through thin.

"Although we're not flying high in the league, there's certainly no lack of endeavour and no lack of effort to get there.

"The fans can play their part in helping turn some good performances and some hard work into some positive results.