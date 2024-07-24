Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town boss Chris Millington has confirmed that midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers will miss the start of the season.

The 23-year-old is set to be out for around a month due to an ankle ligament injury he sustained in the 1-0 pre-season win at Mossley on July 13.

Speaking after Halifax's 1-0 defeat at Radcliffe last night, Millington said: "He'll miss the beginning of the season, so we're hoping we'll have him back latter stages of August.

"But at this stage, that's a hope and we won't know until we're a bit further into his rehab.

Kane Thompson-Sommers

"He's an important player, so it's like losing a Max Wright or not having Flo Hoti, or losing an Adan George or a Jamie Cooke - these are all going to be very important players for us.

"But that's why night's like tonight are really important because some of the younger lads stepping into the division for the first time are going to be required to step in from time to time, and the more learning they can get, the better."

On the game, which saw Radcliffe earn a deserved victory, Millington said: "We got exactly what we wanted from it, we knew it'd be a real test.

"We brought a young group, players who we wanted to give an introduction to what it'd be like - Adam Adetoro, Ted Lavelle, Frankie Sinfield and the triallist full-backs - to play against a well-organised, very good and very experienced National League team, which Radcliffe are.

"They've got players in their sqiad who've got more Football League appearances than if you add all ours together, so there's no shame in the result or the difficulty the lads found in it.

"We knew that's how it would be and the important thing is they take some learnings out of it because that's what they're going to face against Barnet on the opening day of the season."

On what those learnings might be, the Halifax boss said: "They're individual, because they're largely playing as individuals at the moment.

"It's a team put out with the intention of gaining some experience and working hard to try and find solutions.

"That's the vital ingredient. It's a wasted event if those individual players don't take those learnings, but it's exactly why we came here.

"It's probably the best place to come because you know what Bernard and Jonno's teams are going to offer - they'll be competitiv, experienced, well-organised and relentless.

"A number of players had to deal with some significant questions throughout the game, at times they got it right and at times they got it wrong."

Millington said he'd have liked to have seen more from his team, who failed to have a shot on target in the match.

"I wanted to see more with the ball, but you've got Ted Lavelle, at 18 years of age, in central midfield, who is out of the Halifax Town academy, Jack Evans' first game in central midfield for a while, so it'd be a big ask to ask them to be getting on the ball and get us playing," he said.

"So we had to work the ball down the sides quite a lot.

"So I'd have liked (to have seen more) but realistically, was I expecting to see it? No I wasn't."

And the Town manager warned against reading too much into the game, with the new season just over two weeks away.

"We got beat here 2-1 last season," he said, "they were equally as imposing last season and we finished in the play-offs, and given a different set of circumstances at the end of the season, we might have done better.

"So anybody reading into the result, I would just ask them to look back at last season's experience.

"I think Tom Wilson had the game of hs life, clearing balls off the line and making last-ditch tackles, and earned himself a contract by the performance he had here against an equally strong Radcliffe side.

"Although the temptation is to look at it and worry because we've been beaten by a team from the division below, the reality is it was always going to be very tough and the lads have come out of it with a few lessons they can take into the beginning of the season."

Latest signing Zak Emmerson made his debut in the match, having joined from Blackpool.

When asked if Town had paid a fee for the striker, Millington said: "I'm not sure what the financial contribution was for Zak, I don't get involved in that side of things, but what we've got to remember is he's a young lad trying to establish himself in senior football.

"So we mustn't let any talk like that add pressure.