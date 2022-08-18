Millington feels it's only a matter of time before Shaymen start turning performances into results

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen visit Wealdstone on Saturday still without a goal or a win after three games this season.

Town have produced two improved displays since the opening day defeat at Barnet, losing 1-0 at home to Torquay last Saturday before Tuesday night's 0-0 draw with Southend at The Shay.

"We've got a really experienced group of people. Yes we believe they're very good footballers, but they're also very good men, and they're strong men who understand exactly what's going on," Millington said.

Chris Millington

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The quality of the football is there to see in the last two performances and we believe that it's only a matter of time before that starts transferring into more positive results.

"The lads are fully aware of how well we're doing and what these performances will result in in the not too distant future."

Millington sees plenty of reasons for optimism, despite Town being bottom of the table.

"Results are always the big indicator and we'd like to have won more games than we have, clearly, but in terms of the performances I think the cohesiveness of the group and the way they're working together, in and out of possession, is probably ahead of where we'd have expected to be with such a large number of new additions," he said.

"So in some respects we're ahead. I will always focus on the performance because I'm a great believer that if the performances are right, the results take care of themselves.

"So in that sense I think we're ahead of where we'd have expected to be, but clearly the fans and everyone around the place will be looking for results to follow that very soon."

When asked if he would take a poor performance on Saturday if it meant winning at Wealdstone, the Town boss said: "I'm greedy, I want us to perform well and win, so I'd want both!"

Wealdstone were one of the bookies' favourites for relegation before the season began but have won two of their first three games, and were 2-1 winners at recently relegated Oldham in midweek.

"You see it every season, the first 10, 12 games of the National League season are like the last 10 or 12, they throw up some really unexpected results," Millington said.

"The last two performances we've had, people who've witnessed them would have expected the results to have been different to what they were.

"That will be happening across the National League at the moment, the slightly lesser favoured teams will be beating the bigger teams, and some good performances won't be getting the results they deserve."

Millington added: "I'm looking forward to it, they're always good games against Wealdstone, they've been good interesting games over the last couple of seasons.

"They try and play a brand of football that's good to watch and good to coach and manage against, so I anticipate it will be an enjoyable game for the fans and we'll look to do what we've done in the last couple of games, where we'll try to control the game whether we've got the ball or not."

Millington said the fact that Town are away on Saturday will be irrelevant to their intentions of imposing themselves on the contest.