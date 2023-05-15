Millington happy with what he saw in Town's behind-closed-doors win at The Shay

Halifax beat the Hibernian development team 4-2 with goals from Matty Warburton, Jesse Debrah, Milli Alli and Angelo Capelo.

When asked if he had got what he wanted from the game, Millington said: "Very much so, it was a real worthwhile experience.

"Grateful to Hibs and the part they've played in being a fantastic opposition.

Chris Millington

"They approached the game in the perfect way, which allowed us to do what we needed to do in the game and get out of it.

"That's fitness, minutes in the legs, match sharpness and important minutes for players coming back from injury who needed minutes in a competitive game."

On what pleased him most from the game, Millington said: "A number of things really, I thought our possession work was good at times, we controlled possession well and played through the thirds.

"We also broke down their block well on occasions.

"Out of possession, we looked a threat when we high-pressed them and when we were in our mid-block we were difficult to break down.

"So there were a number of pleasing things but over and above everything else, I think it's the approach of the players, the way they performed and approached the game and made it a purposeful, worthwhile exercise.

"Tom (Clarke) has had a little bump of the head at the end but he looks alright.

"So it looks like we've come through it unscathed, which was another important part of the process."

On whether anything could be read into his starting line-up for the game looking ahead to Sunday's FA Trophy final, the Town boss said: "No, nothing at all.

"I said to the lads beforehand that the motivators for selecting who played what parts of the game were largely around making sure people got the minutes they needed, got the time on the pitch they needed.

"Clearly some positions are easier to pick than others because of availability of players.

"But there was no thought-process in terms of the starting 11."

Millington is pleased with how preparations are going ahead of Sunday's big game.

He added: "We're in a very good position, we've got to get a bit more explicit about our in-possession and out-of-possession jobs going into the rest of the week.

"So there'll be more explicit detail about positions, about what they're going to come up against, who they might have to face, what their traits are, what we expect Gateshead to try and do to work the ball through the thirds and how they break lines with it.

"So there will be more specific information now layered on top of the principles we've already put in place."