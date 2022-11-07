Millington hopeful defender will be fit for Shaymen's visit to Solihull

Jesse Debrah

Debrah missed Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Ebbsfleet with a calf injury.

But he could be in line to return to the side tomorrow night.

"He's been improving day by day," Millington said.

"He wouldn't have made it for the Dorking game, but hopefully he'll be available on Tuesday."

But Millington says it is unlikely Debrah would be joined by his recent central defensive partner Festus Arthur, who missed Saturday's game with a hamstring injury.

"It was aggravated last Saturday in a challenge and became more obvious to us as the week progressed," the Town boss said.

A quad injury meant Luke Summerfield was only fit enough for the bench on Saturday, with the midfielder coming on in the dying minutes of the defeat.

Millington says forward Osayamen Osawe should be available for selection at Solihull, but Jordan Slew, who missed the defeat at Ebbsfleet with a hamstring problem, is unlikely to feature.

"He's had an ongoing niggle for a few weeks that he's played through and that became more obvious as the week went on that it was more than just a niggle," Millington said.