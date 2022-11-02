Millington hopeful injury concerns will clear up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash at Ebbsfleet

A bruising encounter against Oldham on Saturday, which Halifax won 2-1, left some walking wounded among the Shaymen squad, adding to those who missed the match through injury.

But the Halifax boss is optimistic there will be no absentees on Saturday because of last weekend's win.

Millington says Matty Warburton is now fully available for selection, while fellow forward Osayamen Osawe is now back in full training.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I'd expect (he) will be available for selection, if not at the weekend, then probably by Tuesday," Millington said.

"It's very positive news having Warby coming back and Yamen getting close, having players of that calibre available for selection and pushing the lads who got us the results in recent weeks.

"We can't forget that it's only a month ago since we were bottom of the league and the group of players who've got us moving in the right direction deserve an awful lot of credit.

"Having people like Matty Warburton and Yamen Osawe breathing down their necks is only going to make them better so it's good for the squad as a whole."

Jesse Debrah went off with a calf problem after being stood on in the Oldham game.

"He was very sore after Saturday and was fully rested on Monday, so hopefully he'll be available for selection on Saturday," Millington said.

Angelo Capello suffered a dead leg against Oldham.

"I was really pleased that's all it was because the tackle he was subjected to could have been incredibly dangerous," said Millington, "so we were very pleased that was all he had to contend with."

Luke Summerfield also ended last Saturday's game with an injury.

"He'd strained his quad in the first-half and, as you'd expect from Luke Summerfield, he kept it quiet and pushed on through the second-half, gave a mammoth performance and only after the game did we know it was quite as severe as it was," Millington said.

"We're hopeful he'll be available for selection come Saturday but yet to be confirmed."

Jamie Cooke will also be available after he was taken off in the second-half last Saturday.

"Jamie's raring to go, he's in great shape and it's credit to the way he's been managed by the boys who look after the physical preparation," Millington said.

"One of the really credible things about this club is that we probably behave in a more professional way than our level might suggest.

"One of Jamie's real strengths is his energy and his explosive, dynamic style of play, and it's crucial that is present in his performances.