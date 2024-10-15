Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington hopes midfielder Scott High will extend his loan at the club until January.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Huddersfield Town player has impressed on loan for Halifax, quickly establishing himself as a first-team regular, and scoring a spectacular winner in the dramatic 3-2 home win over Tamworth on October 5.

His loan is due to expire on November 3, with Owen Bray's short-term contract running until mid November and Billy Waters' loan from Wrexham expiring in early January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Billy it's January so we'll have a look at that the nearer we get, but that certainly won't just be in our hands, there'll be other parties who'll probably play a big part in whether or not we're able to extend that," Millington said.

Scott High

"With Scott, we're hopeful we'll be able to secure him until at least January.

"And Owen, we think has proved that he fits with the profile of players we look to sign, players who have got a vast amount of potential and need a club where they'll get an opportunity and a good coaching environment to fulfil that, so I'd be keen to keep Owen longer term if we can."

Millington says there won't be any new additions to his squad for the forseeable future though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No, we're strong, the challenge for us is keeping people fit," he said.

"We've got a good squad of players that fits with the budget we've got, fits with the style of play we're trying to play and fits with the profile of bringing players in who can not only become football assets but can also be financial assets for the football club."

On whether negotiations were due to start with any members of the Town squad who are out-of-contract next summer, Millington said: "Not at this stage no.

"As is typical at this time of year whenever this question comes up, we're not awash with cash so we wouldn't be in a position to make any great commitments.

"I'd anticipate those discussions will happen later in the season."