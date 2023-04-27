Millington hopes defensive duo will make return from injury against Eastleigh on Saturday

Debrah has been out with a hamstring injury while Senior has had a hip problem.

But it is hoped both will be able to return to action in Town's final league game of the season.

"He's upped his load and is running," Millington said of Senior.

Chris Millington

"It's still quite painful but we'll see if we can get some minutes out of him on Saturday to get him back involved."

On Debrah, the Town boss said: "Hopefully his load will be increased on Thursday and we hope he'll have some level of involvement on Saturday."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield isn't expected to be involved on Saturday though.

"His load is being increased this week. Eastleigh might be a little bit too early for him, but making very positive strides," Millington said.

Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke won't be involved for the Eastleigh game but Millington says the forward will definitely be available for the FA Trophy final next month.

Millington says midfielder Kian Spence is "unlikely" to feature on Saturday.

"We'll see where we're at come the end of the week and make a decision (on the final), but if he's not available to be involved on Saturday, it would be unlikely he'd be involved. in the final," the Halifax manager said.

Jordan Keane's calf injury is not serious, but he is also unlikely to return on Saturday.

"We're still hopeful he'll be available for the final," Millington added.

On captain Tom Clarke, the Town boss said: "Further investigations going on this week so we'll know where we're at with him by the end of the week."

