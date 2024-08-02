Millington hopes Shaymen end pre-season on a high with victory at Curzon Ashton
Halifax have won just two of their eight warm-up games so far, and have lost their last three matches without scoring a goal.
And Millington wants to see his team sign off ahead of the National League campaign with a positive display and a victory.
"What we want to see is a performance that's worthy of a win," he said.
"I think Tuesday was a performance that was worthy of a win, but I think for a young group of players, they want to start the season on a bit of a high, put in a performance that not only deserves a victory, but gets it.
"It'll just give them that little bump in confidence that you want when you're going into a tough opening month of the season against some very good teams."
On how close Saturday's team will be to the one that starts against Barnet on August 10, the Town boss said: "There's still question marks over one or two positions, but we're getting there.
"Max Wright was probably the best player on the pitch, I thought he was fantastic, so he's put himself in with a very good chance of starting.
"Jamie Cooke's played two or three positions and been really influential, so he's certainly done himself no harm.
"Adam Senior's played well over three different positions - not only is it important players are playing well but offering that kind of versatility is also important."
