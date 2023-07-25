Millington told the Courier on Saturday that he hoped a new centre-back would be arriving at the club this week, and that deal now appears to be reaching a conclusion.

“We should have another one done in the next 48 hours,” the Town boss said.

"A further one, I’m hoping will be early part of next week.

Chris Millington and Andy Cooper

"We may or may not be looking at somebody in the run-up to Bromley, but that’s where we’re up to.”