Millington hopes to add another new signing within the next couple of days
Town boss Chris Millington says he hopes to have another new signing confirmed within the next couple of days.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST- 1 min read
Millington told the Courier on Saturday that he hoped a new centre-back would be arriving at the club this week, and that deal now appears to be reaching a conclusion.
“We should have another one done in the next 48 hours,” the Town boss said.
"A further one, I’m hoping will be early part of next week.
"We may or may not be looking at somebody in the run-up to Bromley, but that’s where we’re up to.”
Read more from the Town boss on the Courier website tomorrow and in Thursday’s paper.