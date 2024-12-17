Millington hoping to add new signing to his squad before Saturday's visit to Barnet

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Dec 2024

Chris Millington says he hopes to add a new signing to his Town squad before Saturday's visit to Barnet.

The Halifax boss says the addition, which will be on loan, should hopefully be sealed in the next 48 hours.

"We're hopeful there'll be an announcement in the next couple of days on a player we know and who will improve the strength of the squad," Millington told the Courier.

"We're still having conversations about another one, but one we would hope will be announced in the next day or two."

Chris Millington

On whether the loan deal of striker Billy Waters, which expires next month, might be extended, Millington said: "We won't know until January, and that's largely going to depend on what Wrexham choose to do, what Billy chooses to do and unfortunately, thirdly, what we want to do."

The Halifax manager says defender Harvey Sutcliffe and forward Adan George are both making good progress on their way back from injury.

"Harvey's back out running on the grass so him and Adan are back in a positive place and we hope they'll be available for us in the next ten days to two weeks," he said.

Read more from the Town boss later this week in the Courier and on our website.

