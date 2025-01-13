Millington hoping Town can finally kick start 2025 at Gateshead on Tuesday night

Chris Millington

Chris Millington says The Shaymen will prepare for their game at Gateshead being on until they're told otherwise as they aim to finally kick start 2025.

Halifax have suffered three postponements already this year, with their home game against Fylde being called off twice and then the trip to Southend on Saturday also being cancelled.

Gateshead also postponed their home game against Braintree at the weekend due to a frozen pitch.

"We'll just have to wait and see," said Millington on Tuesday's match.

"We're well practised now in making sure that we focus on what we've got to do, which is preparing for a game against Gateshead on Tuesday night, and we'll do that until we're told there is no game.

"We'll just plough on and go through our processes."

If the game goes ahead, it will be Town's first match in 19 days since the 0-0 draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day.

"There's pros and cons with every situation," Millington said.

"The downside is that having not played since Boxing Day, there's potentially a touch of rustiness and having a disrupted training programme over the last week or so means there's a bit of rustiness around.

"But the positive side of that is one or two of the injured players are that bit closer to playing, so it gives us a bit of a silver lining in that sense.

"We always look at the positives, we'll always try and make sure we overcome any challenges that are put in our way and we approach it in a really positive manner."

Gateshead, who are now managed by former player Carl Magnay, are fourth in the National League, just four points off top spot..

"The current manager was a big part of the set-up originally," Millington said.

"He did have a brief spell away from the club but he knows the club and the squad inside out and his intention was to come in and maintain their identity.

"He's been successful so far in doing so."

Millington added: "It's an interesting season this season.

"Southend, who we were due to play, are a very strong team, well organised, well coached, clear identity to what they do.

"Maybe not having quite as much success as they have in recent seasons in terms of points but still a very, very worthy opponent.

"Although Gateshead have accrued more points and are higher in the division, they'll present a very serious threat to us and we'll have to be at our very best.

"But that's the same for every game, there's not an easy game in the division.

"We have to pay every opposition we play the right amount of respect."

Town's match at Gateshead is the first of ten over the next 40 days in a busy run of fixtures.

"We've got a tough spell in terms of opposition until around March, then we come up against some opposition who, maybe by that stage, will have a little less to play for," said Millington.

"But even then, we have to make sure we treat every team with the respect they're due and look to go and win the game.

"We're very hopeful and excited about the second-half of the season.

"It's going to be very tough but we think we've got an exciting group who are really starting to show what they're capable of."