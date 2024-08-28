Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington insists no players will be sold unless the deal significantly helps the club financially.

The transfer deadline is on Friday at 11pm and there has been interest from elsewhere in a couple of Halifax players.

The Courier understands there have been no further developments yet but that the subject had been put on the back-burner until after the Bank Holiday Monday games.

"Our strategy is clear, we want to make sure that players get the opportunity to develop here, fulfill their potential they can fulfill playing at Halifax Town before they move on," Millington said.

"Unless an offer comes in that is going to significantly help the club, then it realy isn't worth our while moving players on."

When asked if there was a contingency plan to replace any players who leave, Millington said: "Even if you get a windfall, we still have to operate within our pay structure and within our parameters.

"We can't just go and get a marquee signing like they o in the MLS or whatever, because that simply doesn't work.

"You go and squander a large percentage of the money on one plsyer in the hope they're going to be the difference-maker - we have to stick to our task, stick to our processes and the next one coming through gets the opportunity and we feed from below.

"That's not to say it might not give us the opportunity to bring in a slightly more experienced, slightly more "ready", in inverted commas, player, to impact it straight away.

"But it ain't going to be the case that we're going out and signing a Paul Mullin or a Will Grigg off the back of making a few quid from a player sale."