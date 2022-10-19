Millington issues injury update ahead of Shaymen's clash with Dagenham and Redbridge

Warburton has returned to light training this week from a knee injury but it is thought Saturday's game against Dagenham and Redbridge will come too soon for him to be in contention.

However, Clarke is expected to be available for the weekend having recovered from flu-like symptoms.

On Warburton, Millington said: "He's taken part in some of the non-contact stuff, only very light non-contact, so he's feeling like he's making some progress now.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It's still a slow process for him but pleasing to see there is progress there."

And on Clarke, Millington said: "Tom's been back in this week, so he's looking good again."

Millington says attacker Osayamen Osawe has taken part in running recently, but isn't yet back in full training.

"He's not taken part in any training yet, so expect it to be a couple of weeks for him," said the Town boss.

Vice-captain Jordan Keane has undergone surgery on his foot problem.

"He had an op on Friday, all went well," Millington said.

"They're telling us it'll be four to six weeks, but within that period he should be back fully available for selection."

Town were due to play in a behind-closed-doors game against a Huddersfield Town XI this week but the match as called off.

"We cancelled it because there was too much illness around the place and we can't risk putting anybody at any greater risk of injury given the fact we're missing the likes of Osayamen, Warby, Jordan Keane, we don't want to risk losing any other players at this stage so we couldn't afford to go ahead with that one," Millington said.

When asked if he was considering adding to his squad, the Town boss said: "We've got our eye out for a couple of players who might come in, more to help carry the load really with a couple of players missing.

"Obviously we're light in one or two positions, so we're talking to players, but they'll only come in if it's absolutely right for us and doesn't disrupt what we've got going on at the moment.

"But there's nothing imminent."

