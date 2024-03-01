Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax's 1-0 victory at Dagenham and Redbridge last time out means they are one of the form teams in the National League as the home straight of the season approaches.

The Town boss is happy with the character and spirit he's seen from his team lately, but says there is still room for improvement.

"We're at a stage of the season where it's largely about refining rather than revolution," he told the Courier.

"We had a big period of upheaval in January with the change in style and the change in shape and now we're really looking at refining that.

"So we want to maintain the energy, the resilience, we need to maintain our organisation that we've shown in the last few games and to build onto that we want to show a little bit more in terms of our ability to link play through the forwards higher up the pitch but we've shown we can do it in recent games and we'd like to see them do a bit more of it against Bromley."

Town have muscled their way back into the race for the play-offs thanks to their winning streak following some poor form at the turn of the year.

When asked if the team was where he would want them to be at this stage, Millington said: "It's really hard to say because there are so many other narratives and so many other clubs' stories that feed into it.

"If I had my way we'd be top of the league but that's not the way it's always going to be unfortunately - the majority of the time we're going to be scrapping to climb over other teams.

"The fact that we're playing well, the fact that the lads are really committed, the fact that we've got a reasonably fit squad at this stage of the season with some really important players also to come back are all real positives given the stage of the season.

"In terms of performances I think we're starting to show what we're capable of and I just want to see more of that as we go forward in the closing stages of the season."

Andrew Oluwabori's superb goal earned Town a hard-fought 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, Halifax's fourth win on the spin.

"It's always better to be approaching tough games off the back of a win but it doesn't really mean a lot," Millington said.

"Bromley will be a very tough opposition, especially at their place, and we'll have to be at our very best to get anything out of it."

Millington says there is a resilience in his squad at the moment that is helping them to get results.

"I think there's a steeliness, they're just getting down to business really," he said.

"There's no real change in attitude, there's just a real steeliness about what they're trying to do and what they're trying to implement.

"They're just getting their heads down and getting on with it."

And Millington accepts Town are going to need more of the character they showed at Dagenham if they're to get a result at second-placed Bromley.

"Without a doubt, they'll have to be right up for it," he said.

"The style and directness of Bromley's play and the amount of duels they're going to have to win to get something out of the game, that'll require an incredible effort from them.

"They've shown in recent games they've got that in their locker so we'd expect to see that kind of committment again."

Bromley have only won two of their last ten matches, although they did beat runaway leaders Chesterfield a couple of weeks ago.

"We look at the performances as well as the results and the performances have shown some really positive aspects, especially against Dagenham, obviously it was a huge performance to get a 4-3 win against Chesterfield.

"Then a really good performance against Hartlepool which they were just edged out of, so performance-wise I don't think they've dropped off a great deal and obviously off the back of a defeat they've got a point to prove.

"There's never a good time to play a strong, competitive team like Bromley. If they're on a wins of runs it can be challenging, if they're off the back of a defeat it can present its challenges.

"What we've got to do is try and make sure we're as well prepared as possible and do our jobs as well as we possibly can."

Bromley's lack of form - just one win in their last five league games - is in contrast to Halifax gaining 12 points from the last 12 available.

"I think they'll probably approach it in a very similar way, they're a professional outfit, they're well run and they've got a good group of staff there who will be looking at it in the same terms as us, looking at our performances and trying to find ways in which they can hurt us," Millington said.