The duo combined for Halifax's opening goal before Milli Alli's effort sealed victory.

"The biggest accolade I can give them is how well they combined for the first goal," Millington said.

"Ryan created the space for himself to be able to slide a really well-weighted pass in-behind the Bromley defence, and it's Jack Evans steaming forward from midfield to get on the end of it, but not only that but what a finish, such a cool finish.

Chris Millington

"That little 10, 15 seconds of play really highlights the wider impact both players had on the game."

Millington felt his team improved after the interval to merit their win.

"Fairly even first-half but I do think we were the better team in general," he said.

"But at half-time we reflected on the point that Bromley have made our keeper work more than we made their keeper work.

"The lads had some interesting and accurate reflections at half-time, there were one or two suggestions of how we might influence the game better to limit the chances Bromley had and to create more chances ourselves, and the lads implemented those tweaks really well, which resulted in us having better chances and in them having speculative shots from range largely.

"So that was really pleasing because there was identification of what we needed to tweak, it was tweaked and it had the desired effect which was creating clearer chances for us and limiting their chances to shots from distance."

Millington added: "The most pleasing aspect really is the fact that we don't seem to have lost anything from the end of last season in terms of organisation and discipline, to be able to work out of possession, and we seem to have started to show elements of being able to attack better in the shape.

"Part of that's down to personnel, and part of that is down to the lads having more time to build partnerships and figure out how they operate within the system with the help of the staff.

"So I think we saw evidence of that today, which is really pleasing."

Town missed a couple of clear-cut chances and should have won by one or two more goals.

"Every team in the division wants to be more clinical but when you're creating the chances we created and missed, then we really have to be demanding that those chances are finished, otherwise on a different day that could have cost us," Millington said.

The Shaymen started this season much better than they did 12 months ago, losing 2-0 at Barnet.

"I didn't share it publicly but there did feel a little sense of pressure starting the season at home after having such a poor un last season, and also against a very good team because Bromley will definitely be up there," said the Town boss.

"They're a very good National League team who compete year in, year out and will do so again this season.

"There was a level of pressure to perform and to score. There's always pressure from me for the lads to do everything they can to try and keep a clean sheet.

"The way the staff and the players have approached it and worked to get a really positive result bodes well going forward.

"We can't get carried away but it bodes well going forward."

On the decision to appoint goalkeeper Sam Johnson as the new captain, Millington said: "As we do with everything, we took a long time to deliberate and work out all the different permutations.

"There is always a leaning towards an outfield player over a goalkeeper and we've got such a lot of good, level-headed players in the team, both experienced and young.

"We didn't rule out the possibility of one of the younger lot getting it because they contributed so well last season and we envisage them doing the same again this season.

"But every time you compare them against Sam Johnson, he's an ever-present, he's so committed to the club, he could have moved on on many occasions to so-called bigger clubs and so-called better financial offers.

"But his heart and soul is here at The Shay, so it's right to reward that and it shows what we're about and what we want to be about when we're bringing players in.

"He's a good leader and has got a lot of valuable experience to share with the other players."

Millington confirmed there will be no vice captain at the club, saying: "We've got such a lot of good leaders within the group, it doesn't feel like something that's necessary.

"There are so many hard-working, level-headed, intelligent players in the group who can all step up and take their share of the responsibility of leading the group."

On Luke Summerfield's recovery from injury, Millington said: "He took part in most of the warm-up, he's a real breath of fresh air to have back around it.

"We'll see how he progresses this week but in a perfect world he'll be available for selection, more than likely only for the bench, but that would be a real boost for us if we could get him available for selection for Saturday."

And on fellow midfielder Florent Hoti, the Town boss said: "He's progressing well. There's no setbacks but still a while off."

Defender Tom Clarke was another absentee for The Shaymen.

"Just protecting that knee because it's such a fragile time of the season after a lot of hard work in pre-season, we don't want it to develop into anything more than protecting the lads at the moment," said the Town boss.

Asked whether there would be any possibility of bringing defender Jesse Debrah back to the club, with the centre-back yet to be announced as a new signing elsewhere, Millington said: "Listen, if Jesse Debrah was available to us and happy to come back - I think it's well documented what a fantastic presence we feel he is on and off the pitch, so whilst I'm here he will always be welcome back to come and play here.

"Whether or not he'd see that as a backward step I don't know, but he would always be welcome. I never see a time when I wouldn't want him as part of our club if we could get him."

Millington said there could be one further signing in the pipeline but there isn't expected to be any progress on the deal over the next week.

On rumours linking defender Tylor Golden to Oldham, Millington said: "I've never heard anything other than the rumour, Oldham have made no effort to get in touch with us.