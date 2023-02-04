Millington praises "outstanding" match-winner Dieseruvwe after Oldham win

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Dieseruvwe's second-half goal was enough to earn Halifax a vital win at Boundary Park, their first in the league since December 6.

"We want to win and we expect to win but I've got to admit it is a much sweeter feeling today after what's been a really tough couple of months," said Millington.

"We looked a lot more like the team who went on the run post-Solihull, we've limited Oldham to a handful of entries into our own box and they've not had a shot on target.

"So in that sense we looked a lot more like the team that was doing well back in October and November.

"The forward line has been really bright today, Mani Dieseruvwe hasn't played as well as that this season and he was outstanding today.

"Every player on the pitch has made a significant contribution, but we have to give special mention to Mani because that was a real complete number nine's performance and that helped the rest of the team massively.

"Max Wright and Milli Alli in-behind him gave us a really solid structure to defend with but they were a threat whenever we won the ball back.

"You could see the anxiety in the Oldham defence whenever they were running at them."

Dieseruvwe missed a penalty but converted the rebound to seal the win for Town.

"I thought it was nailed on, I thought there were a couple of possible decisions but that on for sure I thought was a penalty," Millington said.

"And I thought it was a sending off as well.

"I thought the referee did very well, there were a couple of things I'd have maybe given our way, but all in all I thought the officiating was fantastic, I thought they were excellent in very, very difficult circumstances."

When asked where the improved performance came from after an underwhelming last few weeks from his side, Millington said: "There's been a number of things, I know a lot of the fans will disagree with me but there were a lot of positives that came out of the Notts County performance from a defensive point of view.

"We recovered some kind of solid defensive structure against what is a very good football team, so there was an awful lot we could carry forward from that.

"Although it was a harum-scarum type of performance against Harrow, the result helped build on the positives we took out of Notts County.

"So we go into today with a completely different feeling around the group.

"But the staff have been fantastic this week in terms of how they've detailed and communicated the game-plan to the players how it's been practised and how the messages have really been clear.

"So the players have gone out all absolutely 100 per cent on the same page, which might be something that we've not been in recent weeks, is all on the same page and all completely clear on exactly what our roles and responsibilities are.

"That can be partly down to the continual change in starting 11, which has been largely out of our hands, and also the stop-start nature of the fixtures being cancelled and finally, down to us making sure that we are absolutely belts and braces in terms of communicating the game-plan and making sure the lads have had appropriate opportunities to practice it.

"So I think that's contributed as well."

On the importance of the win, Millington said: "There are a number of things that make it really important this result.

"One is that Oldham are a very good team in the sense that they've got some very good National League players.

"In terms of the way they play, they play right on the edge in how they fly into tackles and they keep putting the ball back in and keep putting it on you, and the way they go to war.

"So overcoming that was important for us.

"But also, we had a very clear structure, a very clear game-plan and that paid off and helped earn us the result.

"That is also important to carry forward so that we know that when we communicate it well as a staff, when the lads commit to it and stick to it to a man, then more often than not we should get the result we want."

The victory lifts a little pressure off Millington after a tough few weeks for the Town boss.

"The pressure on my shoulders is more from myself because I'm desperate for the club to do well, desperate for the group of players," he said.

"They're a fantastic group of young men and I'm desperate for them to enjoy some success.

"And then the staff, the way they behaved during the real difficult spells we've had so far this season, you just want the best for them because they've been absolutely phenomenal.

"So that's the kind of thing that really puts the pressure on me. I want to deliver for the fans, I want them to be happy, I want them to enjoy what we're doing for them on a Saturday afternoon.

"But the pressure more comes in from inside me rather than externally, so that won't change, I'll always be under pressure. If we win a game I still want to win the net one, if we lose a game, I want to win the next one."

Winger Max Wright was one of many to impress for Town on his debut.

"He's a bright lad, an intelligent footballer, wants to know what the demands and expectations are for him from us," Millington said.

"He worked really hard to go out and deliver. He's clearly a handful and when he gets the ball at his feet, he's so direct that he's going to create things for sure.

"Louis White's on the bench, chomping at the bit to get an opportunity and he will do in due course.

"Adam Senior looks like he's been playing at this level all his life, so comfortable, so composed and a fantastically down-to-earth character."

On whether there were any more new signings in the pipeline, Millington said: "There are one or two names we are still discussing and I wouldn't rule out moving forward on.

"But I think we've got to remember the players we're trying to get ack from injury and illness because there's an awful lot of quality in the physio room at the moment.

"So we don't want the squad to become too bloated and we want to make sure there's an opportunity for those lads to be welcomed back in the squad when they're available and ready to contribute."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield is making progress in his recovery from illness.

"He's great, brilliant to see him around the training ground because he's such an infectious character, such a likeable human being," Millington said.

"He's pushing himself probably more than the average human being.

"If it would take me eight weeks to get back it will take him four, so we'll just have to see.

"It's impossible to predict but he's certainly ahead of where 99 per cent of the population would be."

But midfielder Kian Spence has been ruled out for around a month with his groin injury.

"We had the scan and we were hoping it would show that he could be back a bit sooner," Millington said.

"But he's going to have an important part to play for us when he dies get back, he's got that infectious nature on the pitch so we'll welcome him back as and when he's 100 per cent."

Jamie Cooke will also be out for around a month with a medial cruciate ligament injury.

"I feel for Jamie because he's done so much for us this season so far and it's a blow at this stage of the season," said the Town boss.

"But one thing's for sure, he will do everything he can to get himself back sooner and when he's back he'll be doing everything he can to get back into the team."

On Jordan Slew's absence, Millington said: "He was back in training on Thursday and Friday and would have made himself available for selection for sure but there's just another check-up he's got to have early next week to make sure he's absolutely 100 percent."

And on Rob Harker's absence, the Town boss said: "Poor Rob, he scores a brace on Tuesday night and then he was awake all night with food poisoning and we made the decision at half ten this morning that he would not be in an fit state to play."

On Matty Warburton's progress as he recovers from injury, Millington said: "We're having to be cautious with him because it's a repeat of an injury, in the same sort of area, as earlier in the season so it is a bit of trial and error.

"But Aaron (Scholes, physio) is working very closely with him to try and get him back ASAP."

Angelo Capello is set to be out for a week with a foot problem.

"Ange is learning very quickly about first team football and the rigours," Millington said.