Millington praises "resolute and resilient" Shaymen after FA Trophy win at Aldershot seals semi-final spot

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Goals in each half from Milli Alli and Harvey Gilmour booked Town's place in the last four of the competition they won in 2016, and puts them within touching distance of a return to Wembley.

"We didn't play well, I wouldn't come away saying it was an all-round good performance, but we certainly defended well," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a resolute and resilient nature to the back line, defending the edge of the box and some dangerous balls going into the box that I thought we did well to deal with in a safe way.

"So defensively, in and around our own box, I thought we were good, but there an awful lot of aspects to our play which we want to be better.

"It's brilliant for us to come out of a game where we've not played 100 per cent and yet we've got the result because there have been so many occasions this season where we've been the better team and we've come out on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline, so we're delighted for the players that we've been able to grind it out, even if they've not been on top form."

Town hit the post and the bar in an impressive first-half before having to survive some strong Aldershot pressure after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had the ball in the net from what was clearly an offside position, we've also hit the woodwork a couple of times, we've had some good passages of play, we've threatened and could have maybe gone in a couple up," Millington said

"But we knew they were going to come out all guns blazing, they did, they played some fantastic football and showed what they're capable of.

"But that's four clean sheets on the bounce for us and you can see why, because Aldershot have thrown the kitchen sink at it and we've managed to come away with another clean sheet."

When asked why he felt Town were so solid at the back, Millington said: "Effort, work-rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We may be lacking a few goals at times, and it's the responsibility of everybody to weigh in because everybody's taking their fair share of the load in terms of defending.

"The lads have been working ever so hard in the front line to make sure they take as much pressure as they can off the back line.

"I think it comes down to work rate and organisation."

On Town being just one game from another Wembley final, the Town boss said: "It's not really sunk in yet but it's an absolute thrill - we're just hoping we get a home tie and hopefully we can pack out The Shay and make an occasion of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alli produced more eye-catching moments in a Halifax shirt, and got Town off to a dream start with his early goal.

"He just needs games, he's never really had that real significant run of games," Millington said.

"! don't think it was his best performance today but he's taken his chance well, he's carried a threat on another couple of occasions and he's stayed in the game.

"There's previous performances where one or two mistakes and he might lose his thread within the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But today I thought he stuck at it and all in all, he's got to be pleased with the goal and contributing to the win."

Matty Warburton made his first Town start since New Year's Day but was taken off at half-time.

"Just his calf tightening up so he should be fine, but we didn't want to take any risks," Millington said.

"We got minutes out of Warby, significant minutes out of Luke Summerfield, Jack Senior came back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were real positive aspects to the performance today as well, that those lads have come out of it unscathed."

Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello and Gilmour all dropped to the bench.

"Cookie had a little niggle in the calf on Tuesday night," said Millington.

"He's done an awful lot of hard work in the last few games, having come from a standing start because he hadn't played for a few weeks with the knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So he needed that little breather, but it's good to get 45 minutes out of him.

"Harvey's run himself into the ground for a couple of months now, week after week, playing with knocks and niggles, so we wanted to try and ease off him a little bit.

"Not dissimilar with Angelo, he's put in an incredible amount of work so we thought it was an opportunity to get Jack (Senior) minutes and protect Angelo.

"We're aware that one or two players are breaking under the significant workload we're asking of them, so we've got to use the squad as well as we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington said striker Fidel O'Rourke will be out for at least a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Town boss also said Jordan Keane isn't ready to play yet due to an ongoing back problem.

On captain Tom Clarke, Millington said: "He's getting there but we felt there were lads ahead of him in the process of recovery who were the better option."