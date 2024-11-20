Millington provides update on Town trio's progress in recovery from injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington says injured trio Max Wright, Ryan Galvin and Harvey Sutcliffe are all at least a couple of weeks away from returning.

Winger Wright hasn't featured since the 4-2 defeat at Oldham in the FA Cup on October 12 due to knee and toe problems, but appears to be in line for the quickest return of the three.

"Progressing thoroughly but we're not rushing him back too soon," Millington said.

"We're working him back to match fitness but because of his (previous) injuries we take a bit more time and a bit more care getting him back to playing.

Chris Millington

"Hopefuly the next couple of weeks should see some real progress."

Defender Ryan Galvin is said to be three or four weeks off a return due to a hamstring injury, which is also the issue with fellow defender Harvey Sutcliffe.

"It'll be a bit longer than we'd have liked unfortunately," Millington said.

"It may require a scan at some point."

On striker Aaron Cosgrave, whose loan at Ebbsfleet has been extended for another month, Millington said: "The purpose of getting him games is hopefully to give him the opportunity to build up his match sharpness.

"He doesn't want to be sat around on the bench waiting for his opportunity, he wants to be building up his sharpness so that when called upon, he's fully fit and available.

"That's the intention."