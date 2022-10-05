News you can trust since 1853
Millington rules injured duo out of Town's visit to Maidstone on Saturday

Town boss Chris Millington says Matty Warburton and Osayamen Osawe won’t be available for Saturday’s game at Maidstone due to injury.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:01 am - 1 min read

Both players missed out on Tuesday night’s 1-0 win against York which lifted Halifax off the foot of the National League table.

Millington says Warburton won't be available for selection due to his ongoing knee injury.

"Progressing, slowly,” Millington’s assessment of Warburton’s fitness.

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

"He won't be ready for the weekend but Aaron (Scholes, physio) is working with him on a daily basis to help him recover.

"He opened up his knee, it's possibly a little nip on his cartilage, but not significant."

On Osawe, who went off injured in the first-half of last Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat by Woking. Millington said: "He's got a slight hamstring strain, so he'll be at least a couple of weeks."

Millington confirmed Sam Minihan and Sam Smart weren't involved on Tuesday night due to a selection decision rather than any injuries.

On attacker Angelo Capello, Millington said: "He's still recovering from being stood on his Achilles.

"I'd expect he'll be available for the weekend."

