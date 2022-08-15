Millington says Shaymen will be hungry to get a result against Southend

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen were very unlucky to be on the losing side against Torquay on Saturday, and are still looking for their first victory of the campaign having also lost to Barnet on the opening day of the season.

"We've got to look at the bodies, look at the condition of them,” said Millington on Tuesday's game.

"One of the other things we've got to recognise is they've put in such a wonderful performance in really testing conditions, with the temperature and the size of the pitch at The Shay, it couldn't be more challenging for them.

Chris Millington

"So we'll have to assess where everybody's at, but I think they'll be hungry to go out and do the same again, and get the result this time."