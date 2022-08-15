The Shaymen were very unlucky to be on the losing side against Torquay on Saturday, and are still looking for their first victory of the campaign having also lost to Barnet on the opening day of the season.
"We've got to look at the bodies, look at the condition of them,” said Millington on Tuesday's game.
"One of the other things we've got to recognise is they've put in such a wonderful performance in really testing conditions, with the temperature and the size of the pitch at The Shay, it couldn't be more challenging for them.
Most Popular
-
1
"I've never been involved in such a one-sided game and lost it," says Millington after Torquay defeat
-
2
Nichol praises work of youth coach Atherton after he leaves FC Halifax Town
-
3
Millington says Shaymen will be hungry to get a result against Southend
-
4
Halifax Panthers fight back to down Sheffield Eagles
-
5
Back-to-back defeats for Shaymen as Torquay record smash-and-grab win
"So we'll have to assess where everybody's at, but I think they'll be hungry to go out and do the same again, and get the result this time."
Follow all the action from Tuesday's game against Southend on the Courier website’s live blog.