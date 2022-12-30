Millington says there will be changes for Shaymen's home game against Altrincham

Halifax lost 2-1 at Moss Lane on Boxing Day after letting a 1-0 half-time lead slip by conceding two second-half goals, with Altrincham netting the winner in the second minute of added time.

Jesse Debrah and Tom Clarke are expected to be available after missing Monday's game through illness, while Jack Senior could start after coming off the bench at Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after his team's insipid second-half display, Millington says to expect changes.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Clearly we're going to have other players available so selection might change," he said.

"The players who didn't start on Monday are going to be knocking on my door because they'll have seen that performance and be rightly believing they can do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's not a huge amount going to change in a week but certainly the starting 11 will."

On what lessons he feels The Shaymen should learn from Monday's defeat, Millington said: "Altrincham are going to do exactly the same, they're going to play that 4-2-3-1 with the wingers high and wide rolling in, full-backs bombing on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're not going to change anything, we know exactly what to expect.

"For us, it's a mental job, we've got to make sure that the lads have recognised how vulnerable they are to getting beaten if they're not at it for 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Boxing Day, we were at it for 45 or so and then once they scored the equaliser, we weren't able to change through the gears again because we'd dropped off too much.

"So that's a lesson, but that's a lesson in football, not about Altrincham."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town boss felt there was an air of complacency about his side during the defeat last time out.

"They're professional footballers so days like Boxing Day should hurt them because that's three points that was there for the taking that they let slip through their grasp," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that should be the biggest learning.

"We're a relatively young group so, for some of these lads, they've got to learn from that and not allow it to happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some of the lads it's their first experience of playing regularly in the National League, or in any league, and you've got to make sure you're on it for 90 minutes every game, and if you're not then you make sure your opposite number isn't getting the better of you as an absolute minimum.

"That's what some of these lads have got to learn from Monday, they've got to improve their consistency and make sure they impact the game for much longer periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad