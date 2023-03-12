Millington says there will "hopefully" be more than one addition to his squad before transfer deadline
Town boss Chris Millington says there will "hopefully" be more than one addition to his squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.
"Lots and lots of work going on but nothing of any note to report at the moment unfortunately," said Millington, who told the Courier there would "hopefully" be more than one signing made.
"We've got to do everything we can to get bodies in.
"Again, at risk of sounding like a broken record, we want to bring players in who are going to contribute.
"You see with the situation with Fidel (O'Rourke) and one or two others are feeling the pressure with the workload, so we need to make sure we've got enough to see us through to the end of the season."
On whether there would be any departures from his squad before the deadline, the Town boss said: "We've made players available but it depends on what offers come in for them."